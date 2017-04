Five UT-Martin student athletes were honored during the 12th annual Senior Banquet on Monday night at the Champions Club of Hardy Graham Stadium.

Ann Asipan, of cross county, and Sarah Candeloro, of tennis, shared the Bettye Giles “Female Athlete of the Year” award.

Men’s basketball player Jacolby Mobley was named the Bob Carroll “Male Athlete of the Year”, and golfter Austin Swafford and football player Damani Taylor were awarded the Sportsmanship Award.