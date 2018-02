With the chance of inclement weather in the forecast, South Fulton City Manager Jeff Gabbert warns flooding may occur in low lying areas in and around the city.

Several roads may be closed due to rising waters.

Do not attempt to drive if roads are overflowing.

Should anyone need to evacuate their homes, Mr. Gabbert says the Community Shelter at 700 Milton Counce Road.

Officials are monitoring the scene and will provide updates as needed.