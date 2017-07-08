Search parties located and recovered the body of a 73 year old woman who fell victim to a flash flood at Cummins Fall State Park earlier this week.

Emergency officials say that the body of Ms. Peggy McDaniel, the mother of Bradford High School principal Shane Paschall was located by a helicopter pilot Friday afternoon about 2:45.

Ms. McDaniel went missing Wednesday after storms in the area flooded the park and stranded several people within minutes. Helicopters helped to evacuate many of those in trouble who were vacationing in the Park.

Approximately 50 rangers from throughout Tennessee came to Jackson County to help. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Keith Bean says crews were using kayaks, helicopters and drones to search for Ms. McDaniel’s body.