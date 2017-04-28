The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch to start tonight and run thru Sunday.

Forecasts say heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight and on Sunday, with some reports saying 3-to-7 inches total may be received by Sunday night.

Forecasters say even higher amounts of rain may fall in the areas of northeast Arkansas.

The Flash Flood Watch includes Northwest Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

A Flood Warning is also in affect for portions of the lower Ohio River that affect parts of Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

The Ohio River at Cairo is expected to rise to 41.5 feet on Saturday, which is one-and-a-half feet over flood stage.

With the rise, some agriculture ground is flooded along with other low lying areas.

The Flood Warning does include the county’s of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard.