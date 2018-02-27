The National Weather Service says heavy rain is again expected to cover the Ken-Tenn area the next couple of days.

Forecasters issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, which says a Flood Watch will go into affect at 6:00 Tuesday night and remain through noon on Thursday.

Rainfall amounts during the period could range from two to five inches, falling on already saturated grounds and contributing to swollen creeks and river flooding.

Forecasters also say that following the passage of the front on Thursday, winds in the Ken-Tenn area could be as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour.