The National Weather Service in Memphis says a Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday morning for much of the Mid-South region.

One to six inches of rainfall is expected area wide by Thursday morning, with the heaviest amounts likely over north Mississippi.

Weakley County Emergency Management Director Dustin Kemp says people should prepare themselves for possible flooding.

Rivers and streams in West Tennessee are already high. If flooding occurs, Kemp warns to never attempt to drive through standing water.