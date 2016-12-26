McCracken County KY 1014/Houser Road between KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and Clark Line Road are closed due to floodwaters.

Carlisle County KY 1820 has high water at 1-2mm signs posted, KY 1628 is closed at 2-3mm, and KY 80 has high water in the West Arlington area around the 2 mm mark with signs posted.

Crews in several counties are patrolling and monitoring sites where water is near the roadway.

The McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew has water over road signs posted at a number of locations, but KY 1014/Houser Rd is the only location closed at this time.

Caution is required anytime you encounter a flooded roadway. Remember to turn around and don’t drown