Three Florida men have been sentenced in Memphis federal court for possession of fifteen or more counterfeit, or unauthorized, access devices.

According to information presented in court, an agent with the West Tennessee Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by 49 year old Jorge Cedeno, 48 year old Pedro Luis Cabale, and 32 year old Pedro Alexander Dabello, all of Miami.

After a consent to search the van was given, law enforcement officers found 59 assorted gift cards and credit cards, with 23 of those fraudulently re-encoded with card numbers and names embedded on the magnetic strip.

Also located in the search was five ribbon cables commonly used to illegally obtain credit card information from gas pumps, almost $10,500 in cash, and 2 laptop computers, one of which contained 4,780 victim credit card numbers associated with 268 different banking and financial institutions.

Investigations showed the compromised credit card numbers caused Capital One, Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo to sustain a total loss of just over $95,000.

In the court sentencing, Jorge Cedeno and Pedro Cabale each received sentences of 28 months in federal prison, with Pedro Dabello receiving a 15 months sentence.