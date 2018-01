Union City police are still trying to identify the person responsible for the burglary of Whitby’s Flower and Gift Shop on South Third Street.

Police reports said someone entered the business at approximately 3:30 Saturday morning and left at 3:42.

Business owner Bobby Whitby told officers the only thing discovered missing was around $35 in cash and change.

Police reports said entry was made by prying open a door on the south side of the building.