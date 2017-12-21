Officials with the Department for Public Health are now reporting flu activity in Kentucky in the category of “widespread”.

This category is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu reports or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

Health officials say increased flu activity has begun earlier this season in Kentucky, and is anticipated to continue for several months.

Medical personnel in the state say it is not to late to receive the flu vaccination, which takes approximately two weeks to fully cover the body from the effects of the virus.

Flu can be very contagious, with infection causing symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, sore throat and body aches.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, officials with the Center for Disease Control urge all people who become infected with the flu, to stay at home for at least 24-hours after their fever is gone.