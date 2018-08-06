With the August primaries and general election in the rear-view mirror, attention now turns to the November federal, state, and local municipal elections.

Picking up qualifying petitions for the city elections, thus far, are: for Dresden mayor, Jeff Washburn; for Dresden alderman, Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, and Sandra Klutts; for Greenfield mayor, Cindy McAdams, for Greenfield alderman-at-large, Mark Galey, Frank Gibson, Jan Johnson, Bobby Morris, Paul Richmond, and Thomas Tansil, Jr.; for Martin mayor, Randy Brundige and David Harrison, for Martin Ward 1 alderman, Dale Kendall, Robert Nunley, Tony Prince, and Scott Robbins, for Martin Ward 2 alderman, David Belote, and for Martin Ward 3 alderman, Terry Hankins, for Sharon mayor, Monroe Ary, and for Sharon alderman-at-large, Don “Cardon” Edwards and James G. Roberts.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says the qualifying deadline for the November 6 city elections is Thursday, August 16 at noon.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is October 9th.

