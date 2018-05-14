A Union City man was taken into custody on multiple charges, after leading officers on a foot chase.

Union City police reports said officers spotted 24 year old Brian Vicker Macklin operating a vehicle, with knowledge that he had a suspended license for failure to maintain insurance and active warrants.

The report said Macklin had prior charges of driving on a suspended license in Weakley County and in Dyersburg.

When a traffic stop was initiated, reports said Macklin fled from the scene on foot and was later taken into custody at the corner of Melrose and College Street.

He was charged with third offense driving on a suspended license and evading arrest.

He was also served three active warrants from Dyersburg City Court for failure to report to jail, failure to appear and violation of probation.