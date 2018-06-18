A Union City police officer was forced into a foot pursuit, after an individual attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Police reports said officer Blake Lively observed 35 year old Thomas Lee Bryant, of Union City, operating a vehicle on a revoked drivers license.

When attempting to make a traffic stop on West Main Street, Bryant continued to drive the vehicle, and even attempted to side swipe the police cruiser of officer Brent Mobbs, who arrived for assistance.

The report said Bryant later went off the road behind the First Pentecostal Church on Main Street, and jumped from the vehicle, with a passenger still in the front seat.

Officer Lively pursued Bryant for over 50 yards through a ditch of mud and water, and finally made the arrest after tacking the subject as he continued to flee.

Bryant was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.