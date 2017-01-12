Consolidated football for Obion County Middle School’s has come to an end.

School board members have approved a plan to dissolve the joint effort of Lake Road, Ridgemont, Black Oak and Hillcrest, following dwindling numbers from the four year experiment.

Director of School’s Russ Davis said he agrees with the return to four teams, with the help and advice of Obion County Central football coach Paul Decker.

Director Davis said the issue created from the consolidation of the football was a loss of school identity.

Following discussion this week, Davis said the plan is to now meet with students at each school, to get commitments on fielding the teams.

Director Davis said there would be some initial expense to provide equipment and other needs to start the teams, and coaches would be selected from within the schools.