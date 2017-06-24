Plans are undeway to put up a special sign recongizing the

Dresden Lions Football team winning the state football championship.

A committee is meeting Tuesday evening at six at City Hall to work on the design of the sign to commemorate the Class-A State Championship title.

The Lions defeated Greenback to cap their unbeaten 15 and 0 season.

Community members and the Dresden board members have been supportive of making sure the accomplishment doesn’t go unnoticed. A location for the sign has not been announced.