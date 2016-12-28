A former Ballard County treasurer has pleaded guilty for her part in a plan to receive $450,000 in unauthorized bank loans to cover county expenses and payroll.

50-year-old Belinda Foster plead guilty Tuesday to one count of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud in a case which also involves charges against Ballard County Judge-Executive Vickie Viniard.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville says Foster and Viniard secured the funds without consent from the county’s Fiscal Court.

The former treasurer also admitted to writing herself several checks for fraudulent medical reimbursement payments which totaled $27,000.

Foster’s attorney Emily Roark, says her client has paid back the $27,000 and will also pay an additional $33,000 in restitution.

Belinda Foster’s sentencing date is scheduled for April 21st.