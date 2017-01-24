Former First Bank President John Clark has been named interim director of the Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking at UT Martin.

Mr. Clark, originally from Jackson, will assist regional banks as a facilitator when addressing issues that affect the banking industry.

The former bank president graduated from UT Martin in 1975 and later established his own banking company in 1986, Sharon Bancshares, which had four locations and became known as First State Bank in 2003.

John Clark served as CEO and President of First State Bank until 2015 when his company merged with Simmons Bank.

Mr. Clark recently announced his retirement from Simmons Bank before accepting this position at UTM.