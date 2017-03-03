Former UT-Martin Chancellor, Dr. Tom Rakes, has announced his retirement from the university.

Effective August 1st, Dr. Rakes will step away from his current position in the classroom of educational studies.

Dr. Rakes served as the university Chancellor from July of 2007 until May of 2013, after coming to Martin in 2002.

After a 23-year tenure at the University of Memphis, and seven year stint at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Dr. Rakes came to the UT-Martin campus as vice-chancellor of academic affairs and professor of educational studies.

He was named provost in 2005 and elected the university’s ninth Chancellor in 2007 by the UT Board of Trustees.

His milestones include the highest-ever enrollment of 8,469 student in the Fall of 2010, the opening of the new Student Recreation Center, and the opening of the expanded Fine Arts Building in 2013.