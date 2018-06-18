A former Crockett County 911 Director is facing 90 years in federal prison after being convicted of embezzlement.

According to information presented in court, 42-year-old Brian Black of Dyersburg embezzled at least $178,000 from the trust account of the Oleen H. Fewell Estate.

Black was the Chancery Court appointed trustee for the trust, which was set up for benefit of her daughter, Sharon Connor of Alamo.

According to court records, Black spent a large part of the trust’s funds for his own personal benefit, including writing over $70,000 in trust checks to himself, $6,000 for a trip to Florida to attend the St. Louis Cardinals fantasy camp, and over $12,000 was used for his own home in Dyersburg.

Sentencing is set for September 18 in Jackson.