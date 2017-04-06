Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell has pled guilty to his part in a kickback scheme involving the Fulton County Detention Center.

Parnell appeared in federal court in Paducah on Thursday in front of Judge Thomas B. Russell.

Parnell was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy and wire fraud, following an FBI investigation into a construction project scheme involving four other contractors.

Court reports said Parnell pled guilty to 10 of the 11 charges, and will now face a possible sentence of 200 years in prison and $2.5 million dollar fine.

The indictment said Parnell received over $175,000 in money and other items by directing the contractors to inflate their prices for products and services.

Danny Larcom, of Union City, Mike Homra, of Fulton, and Ron Armstrong, of Dresden, has also pleaded guilty to their role in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing.

Jimmy Boyd, of South Fulton, will have a Further Proceedings hearing with Judge Russell on Friday.