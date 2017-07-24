Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Monday, in connection with a kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center.

Parnell appeared in federal court in Paducah and was sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Last November, Parnell and four contractors were indicted in the scheme following an investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

In the indictment, investigators said Parnell used his position to solicit and accept gifts and payments from the contractors, by directing them to to intentionally overcharge for services and supplies.

The indictment said from April of 2015 to August of 2016, Parnell received $175,000 in cash and gifts.

During the sentencing today, Parnell was ordered to pay $154,000 in restitution and $100,000 in fees.

He was released on bond, and it was not known when he would report to begin serving his time in jail.