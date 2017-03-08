The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has obtained an indictment against former Gibson County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Arnold.

Reports said an investigation began last October on the 60 year old Arnold, in connection with an assault on a teenager.

TBI agents learned that Arnold strangled the teenager during an altercation at a home in Trenton.

The Gibson County Grand Jury returned the indictment charging Arnold with one count of aggravated assault.

Reports said Arnold turned himself into authorities at the Gibson County Jail and was issued a $10,000 bond.

He pled guilty last year to charges of official misconduct and theft while serving as the Gibson County Sheriff.