Long time former journalist Frank Gibson has retired …again.

Mr. Gibson has retired from his third career as Public Policy Director of the Tennessee Press Association.

Mr. Gibson has spent the past 37 years as an award winning reporter and editor at the Tennessean newspaper.

He joined the paper a few months after graduating from Gleason High School in 1965. He also is an Army veteran and served with the Armed Forces Radio and Televsion Service before enrolling at the University of Tennessee in 1969.

Gibson’s career accolades are numerous. He spent the last 12 years of his Nashville print days as the Tennessean’s political editor and is considered by many as one of Tennessee’s “top journalist.”

He served as director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government (TCOG) and was a close friend of the late Governor Ned McWherter who is also from Weakley County. He also served as National President of the Society of Professional Journalist and received numerous awards for his work there and with other organizations.

Mr. Gibson is considered an expert of First Amendment law and was elected president of the National Freedom of Information Coalition at the University of Missouri. He and his wife Kathy make their home in Florida.

Thunderbolt Radio President Paul Tinkle said “Frank Gibson retiring is like a library going to shorter hours. We know Frank will continue to provide advice and counsel to news organizations across the state and nation and he will continue to write. Those of us in both the print and broadcast inustry have great respect for Frank Gibson and his work on behalf of the First Amendment and the Open Records.” Tinkle said.