A former Humboldt boy’s basketball coach passed away Saturday at the age of 66.

According to the Sun, Thomas Boykin went to Vanderbilt last week for a liver resection due to ongoing health issues. His wife, Lucy Boykin, said the surgery was a success. However, Friday night he began to suffer from some complications Friday night.

Boykin coached the Vikings for 17 years and led the team to the 2013 Class A state championship. He retired one year later.