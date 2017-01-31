A former radical Jihadist and undercover operative with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, will speak at UT Martin Wednesday night from 7 until 9 in the University Center.

Mubin Shaikh of Canada, became a Muslim extremist after an encounter with the Taliban in Pakistan in 1995, prior to the organization’s takeover of Afghanistan. Shaikh was a recruiter in extremist circles for years before the 9/11 events changed his mind about radical ideology.

The Canadian later worked as an undercover operative to infiltrate Islamic extremist circles in person and on the Internet, and Shaikh’s testimony led to the conviction of 11 future terrorists in the 2010 “Toronto 18” case brought to light by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

The UT Martin Department of Behavioral Services and the Criminal Justice program are sponsoring this free event, which is open to the public.