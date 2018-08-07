A former Murray State Racer football player has been appointed to the school’s Board of Regents.

Eric Crigler of Germantown, Tennessee, was appointed by Governor Matt Bevin to serve as a board member.

Bevin’s office says Crigler is a veteran of the financial services industry, having helped found firms in investment management, health care services, reinsurance and auto finance.

Crigler graduated from Murray State with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

While playing football for Murray State, Crigler earned the OVC Scholar-Athlete Award. He was selected in the NFL draft and played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1990 and 1991.

Crigler says he’s thankful for the school’s role in his personal and professional development.

