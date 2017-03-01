An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.

Reports said beginning in August of 2015, TBI Special Agents began working with the Army National Guard in investigating then-Army National Guard Sergeant Dave Pendleton on allegations of theft.

At that time, the 39 year old Pendleton was working with the National Guard, and was stationed at the National Guard Armory in Perry County.

Investigations showed that between July 2014 and August 2015, while serving as a supply sergeant, Pendleton was responsible for the theft of approximately $129,369 worth of government property, including aviation and vehicle fuel, and equipment.

The investigation further revealed that while employed as a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton used his county-issued gas key in July and August 2015 to purchase gas that was used in his private vehicle.

Agents also learned that as a deputy, Pendleton arrested an individual in May of 2015, and confiscated a weapon.

That weapon was never entered into evidence and was last seen in Pendleton’s possession.

The Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pendleton with one count of Theft over $60,000 and five counts of Official Misconduct.

He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 bond.