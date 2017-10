Former Obion County Central basketball coach Elvin Hatch has passed away.

Coach Hatch was at Central from 1966 thru 1982.

He passed away Tuesday at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt at the age of 87.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 at White Ranson Funeral Home, with burial at 2:30 at the New Hope Cemetery in the Carroll County community of Yuma.