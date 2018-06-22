Former Murray State guard Jonathan Stark will participate in the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 2018 OVC Player of the Year made the announcement on social media Thursday following the 2018 NBA Draft.

As a senior, Stark led the OVC in scoring for a second-straight season with an average of 21.4 points per game, the 19th highest average in the nation. For his efforts, he earned a trio of awards that few in the game ever get enjoy. He was named the OVC Preseason Player of the Year, OVC Player of the Year and OVC Tournament MVP. He was the first to sweep the awards in the OVC since the tournament MVP was first given in 1994.

In addition, Stark’s resume from the 2017-18 season was unmatched in the OVC. He made 110 3-point shots to break his Murray State record from the 2016-17 season and rank 14th in the nation. His average of 3.44 made threes per game was eighth nationally and first in the OVC.

For the first time in league history, all 30 NBA teams will compete in the summer league which runs July 6-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada at both the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and culminates with a tournament-style championship. All games in the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League will also be televised. Check your local listings.