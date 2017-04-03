A former resident is wanted by authorities for theft of over $25,000 from multiple cabins in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 40-year-old Darrin Ray Walton allegedly stole several items including a tractor, four-wheeler, and televisions from hunting cabins located in northeast Weakley County.

Walton is also believed to be involved in the theft of a pick-up truck in the Dukedom and Latham area, and may be in Weakley, Montgomery, or Dickson County.

Meanwhile, a co-defendant, 29-year-old Amanda Nicole Perry of Montgomery County, is facing charges in these incidents with Walton, and she’s lodged in the Montgomery County Jail for separate charges.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department urges you to call them if you know the location of Darrin Walton.