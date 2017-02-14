A former City Recorder of Samburg has been arraigned on an indictment charge of felony theft.

54 year old Mary Ann Swain, of Union, Missouri, turned herself in at the Obion County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

Ms. Swain then appeared before Judge Jeff Parham on the Class C felony charge.

The indictment stated that between July 1st of 2012 and October 31st of 2014, Ms. Swain did obtain and exercise control over approximately $31,759 dollars from the city.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said Ms. Swain posted a $5,000 bond and was released.