A former Selmer Police lieutenant has been sentenced to prison for accessing child pornography on a hidden website.

Federal court information showed that 36 year old Tony Miller, of Finger, was handed down a 30 months federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

An undercover FBI investigation showed Miller was a member of a website dedicated to sharing the pornography, and used special technology to access the site from January to March of 2015.

The report also stated that at the time of the investigation, Miller was also studying to become a lawyer, while also serving as a police officer.