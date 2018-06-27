Former Skyhawks standout player, Matthew Butler, will play for his hometown Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA’s Summer League scheduled for July 2-17.

Butler is one of a dozen rookies on the 17-man roster. The 6-2, 185-pound combo guard will wear jersey No. 19.

Butler will take part in a five-session mini-camp in Memphis Thursday and Friday. From there, the Grizzlies will be one of four teams in the Utah Jazz Summer League pod as Memphis faces the Atlanta Hawks on July 2, the Utah Jazz on July 3 and the San Antonio Spurs on July 5. All games will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Grizzlies follow with a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada for the official MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, an 82-game event that features all 30 NBA squads. Games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion over the span of July 6-17 as three preliminary games establish seeding before a tournament begins on July 11.