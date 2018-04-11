Former UT-Martin football player Joe Este will be honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame .

The 2016-17 Skyhawk player was named as a recipient of the “Champion Within Awards” to be presented on Saturday, June 16th in Nashville.

Este was the “Character Award Recipient” for making the decision to raise his nephews as his sons, and begin adoption proceedings, while juggling life as a college student at UT-Martin.

He will join three other individuals who were named as recipients of the “Perseverance Award”, “Life of a Champion Award” and “Heart of a Champion Award”.