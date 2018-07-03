A former Stewart County Sheriff’s detective has been indicted in connection with the December suicide of his acquaintance.

49-year-old David Evans of Indian Mound, is charged with one count of official misconduct after the Stewart County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday.

During the investigation, TBI agents learned that in early December, Evans permitted an acquaintance to ride in his patrol unit while the man drank alcohol, and used the lights and siren inappropriately.

After the two returned to the man’s home, and while the deputy was inside the house, the man retrieved the deputy’s service weapon from his patrol unit and shot himself.

Evans was booked into the Stewart County Jail Tuesday on a $1,000 dollar bond.

