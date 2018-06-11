Former USJ Bruin and Ole Miss pitcher Ryan Rolison was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 22nd pick in the first round of the MLB Draft last Monday night.

Rolison was in the dugout with his Rebels team during the Oxford Regional game against Tennessee Tech when his manager came and told him the news.

At USJ, Rolison played four years with an impressive stat line his senior year, posting a 9-0 record with a 0.12 ERA and 108 strikeouts. He was also named the All-West Tennessee Baseball Pitcher of the Year that season.

This year at Ole Miss, Rolison went 10-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 120 strikeouts on the season.