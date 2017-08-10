A former UT President who grew up in Milan and attended UT Martin has died.

Emerson “Eli” Fly, whose tenure as president capped a 40-year career in the university system, died Monday in Knoxville at the age of 82

Fly served as UT president from 2001 until 2002. UT says he was named acting president in 2001, which university trustees later designated as permanent for historical records.

The Milan native began his college education at UT Martin in the late 50s before getting his BS in 1961 from Knoxville and then worked as an accountant for Price Waterhouse.before returning to UT as an assistant auditor.

Fly’s tenure at UT included a stint as vice chancellor for finance at UT Chattanooga starting in 1973. In 1977 he was named UT vice president for business and finance. In 1991, he became the executive vice president.

Fly also served as the first president of the University of Tennessee Foundation.

He was a U.S. Navy pilot and held the rank of commander in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve. Eli Fly and Andy Holt, another UT President, are the only two men from the same town to serve as President of the University of Tennessee.