A former UT Martin Interim Chancellor has now been recognized as the university’s official tenth chancellor.

Dr. Bob Smith, who served as the UTM Interim Chancellor from June 2015 until January of this year, was recognized with the official title at the UT Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday at UT Chattanooga.

Dr. Smith lead the university through a difficult time when it was on academic probation, until it received full accreditation status in December.

Meanwhile, UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, who was originally named the college’s tenth chancellor, is now the college’s eleventh to hold this position, and he attended his first UT Board of Trustees meeting this week at UTC.