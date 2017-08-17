Gary Tuck who began his radio career in 1966 working on 1410 AM castaway following and illness with cancer. Gary was a long time air personality and also engineer overseeing the equipment and transmitter of WCMT. Retired from radio in 1979 and went to work for the State of Tennessee in the Department of Children Services and Human Services.

Funeral arrangements will be Friday at 1 PM at Central Baptist church in Martin.

