Four West Tennessee residents have been indicted on conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine); distribution of and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine; and conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee announced the indictment today.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force from the 28th Judicial District and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted a 22-month investigation of the Calvin Cole Drug Trafficking Organization operating in Crockett and Madison counties. A federal grand jury in Jackson, Tennessee, returned the indictment on January 16, 2018, but the indictment remained under seal until the arrests on February 1, 2018. The indictment contained counts alleging violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act and money laundering statute.

United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “This indictment and takedown represents another great example of law enforcement working together to dismantle drug trafficking organizations and remove criminals from the Western District of Tennessee. We will not tolerate illegal drug activity disrupting the daily lives of citizens in our small communities, and we will hold accountable those offenders who distribute poison in our district. This is a high impact case that will improve public safety and the quality of life in our rural counties.”

The suspects arrested during the operation were:

Calvin “Fathead” Cole, 43, Jackson, Tennessee

Tony “Bone” Douglas, 42, Jackson, Tennessee

Arvis “Shorty” Ball, 55, Alamo, Tennessee

Bob Terry, 65, Bells, Tennessee

Over 100 agents and officers from 15 agencies served 13 search warrants simultaneously. Multiple agencies assisted throughout the investigation, including the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, TBI Aviation Unit, the 28th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics, the 26th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force – 30th Judicial District and Interstate Interdiction Unit, Tennessee Department of Revenue, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Gibson County SWAT, Humboldt SWAT, Milan P.D. SWAT, Jackson P.D. SWAT, Madison County SWAT, Jackson P.D. Aviation Unit, Jackson P.D. Gang Enforcement Unit, Jackson P.D. Street Crimes, Jackson P.D. Bomb Unit, Tennessee Army National Guard, and ROCIC. Humboldt General Hospital assisted as well.

U.S. Attorney Beth C. Boswell of the Western District of Tennessee is prosecuting this case on the government’s behalf. (Information above from US Attorney’s Office.)