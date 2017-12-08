Fulton police were called for assistance involving a fight at Fulton City High School.

Police Chief Terry Powell said the altercation involved multiple males in the cafeteria, and was broke up by school faculty members.

Chief Powell said four male juveniles were taken into custody with charges pending for second degree disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second degree wanton endangerment.

Reports said one juvenile was treated by ambulance personnel due to injuries received in the fight.

All of those involved in the altercation were later released to their parents.