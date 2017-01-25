A four vehicle crash around 6 Wednesday morning on the Martin Union City Highway sent one victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to the scene and found one car near mile marker 25 near the Martin South Fulton exit, a pick up truck a hundred yards away, and two other vehicles in the lane of traffic.

Witnesses say one car rear ended another, causing a chain reaction.

Chris Cook, who was involved in the accident, told Thunderbolt Radio News.

Another driver who was also in the accident, who identified himself as Chuck Wheeles, also told us how the accident happened.

All four people were going to work at the time of the accident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.