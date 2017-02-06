In the fifth week of the Tennessee Prep Basketball Poll, four Weakley County girls teams are ranked once again.

In the Class A Girls standings,The 24-4 Gleason girls are ranked fourth, the 22-3 Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets are in fifth place, and the 20-6 Dresden girls dropped to number eight in the polls.

In the Class AA Girls Poll, the 23-3 Westview Lady Chargers remained in fifth place for the second consecutive week. Jackson South Side is the still the top ranked girls team in Class AA.

The 22-1 Dyersburg boys moved up a spot to number two in Class AA just behind Knoxville Catholic.

In the Class A boys rankings, 24-1 Humboldt is still the number one team in the state.