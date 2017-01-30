It’s four weeks and counting that there are four Weakley County girls teams in the Tennessee Prep Basketball Polls.

Once again, Gleason, Greenfield, and Dresden are ranked right beside each other in the Class A Girls rankings with the 21-4 Lady Bulldogs ranked 4th, the 20-3 Lady Yellowjackets in 5th place, and the 18-5 Lady Lions in the number six spot.

The 21-3 Westview girls dropped from fourth last week to fifth Monday in the Class AA Girls poll. Jackson South Side is number one in the Class AA girls rankings.

In the Class A Boys standings, 22-1 Humboldt is number one again this week.

In Class AA boys rankings, 20-1 Dyersburg is number three.

In Kentucky Prep Basketball Polls

20-2 Bowling Green is number one in the Boys rankings, while 23-1 Louisville Butler is at the top of the Girls poll.

The 17-4 Murray girls are in 7th place.