For the first time ever, four Weakley County basketball teams are ranked in the AP Tennessee Basketball Polls.

The Westview girls are 5th in the Class AA polls, while the Dresden girls are 4th in Class A, followed by Gleason and Greenfield in the 5th and 6th place slots.

The Lady Chargers and Lady Lions have already played Monday in a close 39-37 game won by Westview.

All of the aforementioned teams are in district play this week and Westview plays in Martin against South Gibson Friday.

Dresden takes on Big Sandy at home Friday night, while Gleason travels to Hollow-Rock Bruceton Friday.

Trenton Peabody plays at Greenfield Friday evening.