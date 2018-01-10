The Martin Business Association held their annual kick-off meeting on Tuesday morning, and agreed to retain their current president.

The breakfast meeting at the Champions Club of Hardy Graham Stadium, featured UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and Martin Mayor Randy Brundige providing the guest speaking.

During the meeting, Dustin Frazier was appointed to lead the organization for a second consecutive term.

Frazier told Thunderbolt News that he was proud to again be chosen to work with business leaders in the coming year.

With around 70 people in attendance, Frazier said the opportunity to gather those from the business community, creates a stronger working environment.