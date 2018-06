Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier has been given a one-year extension on his contract, giving him the state-maximum four years.

Frazier’s contract was approved unanimously by the Weakley County School Board.

The school board also recognized three new principals in the Weakley County School System.

Lee Lawrence is the new principal at Gleason School, Melanie Needham takes over at Dresden Elementary, and John Gardner is the new principal at Martin Middle School.