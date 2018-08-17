Events and activities will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

A “Pre-Fair” day will be held for the second year, which will begin with a 5K-Run starting at 8:00.

Adult and Junior entries will be received at the Domestic Arts Building, and Raymond Phillips Exhibit Hall, from 9:00 until 4:00.

Adult and Youth crops will also be taken from 9:00 until 2:00 at the Crops Exhibits Building.

At 3:00, the Garden Tractor Pull will be held at the Outdoor Arena, with the free Tyson Foods Community Feed starting at 5:00 on the fairgrounds.

At 5:00, the midway will also open for all rides, with a $20 arm band special.

Admission to fair all day on Saturday is free to the public.

