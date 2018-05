Weakley County Schools will offer a free summer lunch program open to any children age 18 or younger.

School Nutrition Director Trista Snider says the program will take place at C.E. Weldon Library and the Splash Pad in Martin.

Ms. Snider says the meals are both popular with children and healthy.

Free lunches will also be available every Thursday in June at the Gleason Library from 11:15 to 12:15