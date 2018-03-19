The Freed-Hardeman Lady Lion basketball team continues their quest for a National Championship today, as they make their seventh Fab Four appearance in program history at the NAIA National Tournament.

The Fab Four appearance marks the fifth time in the last seven years the Lady Lions have advanced to the semifinal round. However, only once have the Lady Lions advanced to the National Championship game, that being in 2014 where FHU suffered an 80-76 loss Oklahoma City University.

The Lady Lions faced their toughest tournament test to date Saturday, taking on two-seeded Central Methodist University, where they were required to overcome a 12-point deficit to force overtime and eventually come away with the 82-74 victory.

“We are excited to compete in another Fab Four,” said Neal. “Each round gets increasingly more challenging, which makes it a lot of fun for us as a team. We are looking forward to a great game on Monday.”

The Lady Lions look to continue their impressive run in the tournament today against University of Montana-Western, as they tip off at 7:00 PM C.S.T in Billings Montana.